In case you were wondering, Mariah Carey is just not like the rest of us. She is a bona fide icon and she's not afraid to act like one. While most people walk from point A to point B using their legs, like plebeians, she with the record-breaking, angelic voice does not. She simply doesn't have to — and we have proof.At Caesars Palace for her Las Vegas residency, Carey was recently seen being wheeled from her dressing room to the stage to perform. In a video that surfaced on Instagram , fans can be heard shouting praise to the pop star, who sits regally atop a chair that's been placed on a dolly as handlers roll her to the stage, buzzing around her with drinks and ready with last-minute makeup.