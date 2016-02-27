In case you were wondering, Mariah Carey is just not like the rest of us. She is a bona fide icon and she's not afraid to act like one. While most people walk from point A to point B using their legs, like plebeians, she with the record-breaking, angelic voice does not. She simply doesn't have to — and we have proof.
At Caesars Palace for her Las Vegas residency, Carey was recently seen being wheeled from her dressing room to the stage to perform. In a video that surfaced on Instagram, fans can be heard shouting praise to the pop star, who sits regally atop a chair that's been placed on a dolly as handlers roll her to the stage, buzzing around her with drinks and ready with last-minute makeup.
At Caesars Palace for her Las Vegas residency, Carey was recently seen being wheeled from her dressing room to the stage to perform. In a video that surfaced on Instagram, fans can be heard shouting praise to the pop star, who sits regally atop a chair that's been placed on a dolly as handlers roll her to the stage, buzzing around her with drinks and ready with last-minute makeup.
But it's not the weight of her rather impressive 35-carat engagement ring that left her unable to walk. It was the shoes. According to TMZ, Carey's high heels were so uncomfortable that she simply couldn't manage the walk to the stage while wearing them. To which we say: Mariah, we're here to help.
Advertisement