Mariah Carey's First Words About Her Engagement Ring Are Peak Mariah

Mariah Carey reached peak Mariah Carey while discussing her amazing, gigantic new engagement ring. The 35-carat piece of art has fascinated the internet since her engagement to James Packer was announced last week. And apparently, it's a lot for Carey's little ring finger.
"It's so heavy I can't lift my arm up!" Carey jokingly told E! News when asked about the stunning ring. "No, it's a nice chunk."
If you get tired of it, Mariah, we'll help you out by wearing it for a spell. Not a problem!
Carey also relayed to E! News that she's feeling great about her new engagement and that the proposal was very romantic, calling Packer an "exceptional" guy.
She also gave a little dish on what kind of dress she's eyeballing. A very tiny, little dish.
"I am very excited about the dress, but I don't want to talk about it yet, as I have to have my first fitting."
She continued that this time, we can expect it to be somewhat stripped down, as she already had her big wedding when she married Tommy Mottola in a gown designed to be a replica of Princess Diana's famous wedding gown.
You know what they say: big ring, little wedding.
"It's so heavy I can't lift my arm up!" Carey jokingly told E! News when asked about the stunning ring. "No, it's a nice chunk."
If you get tired of it, Mariah, we'll help you out by wearing it for a spell. Not a problem!
Carey also relayed to E! News that she's feeling great about her new engagement and that the proposal was very romantic, calling Packer an "exceptional" guy.
She also gave a little dish on what kind of dress she's eyeballing. A very tiny, little dish.
"I am very excited about the dress, but I don't want to talk about it yet, as I have to have my first fitting."
She continued that this time, we can expect it to be somewhat stripped down, as she already had her big wedding when she married Tommy Mottola in a gown designed to be a replica of Princess Diana's famous wedding gown.
You know what they say: big ring, little wedding.
Advertisement