Despite what some of us may think, Mariah Carey didn’t descend from the heavens on a lifelong mission to bless us with her five-octave range. Nor was she, like Diana Prince, sculpted from a lump of clay. Nope: Carey came from Huntington, New York, and after inking a deal with the Starz network, she’ll soon share her life story for the world to see.
The untitled scripted series is based on Carey’s life and the singer will be an executive producer on the project. Her longtime friend Brett Ratner will also serve as an executive producer. Despite Carey having a few serious roles in film under her belt (The Butler, Precious) it’s unclear if she herself will make an appearance on the show.
According to Deadline, a loose interpretation of Mimi’s ascent into stardom will receive the drama treatment. Which means it will be a far cry from the lighthearted reality-TV fun of Mariah’s World on E!
Carey’s story will reportedly begin in 1986, when the five-time Grammy award-winning singer was simply an eager 16-year-old. Set in New York City, the story will not only chronicle the singer-songwriter’s career, but dig into her childhood. Particularly her experiences as a bi-racial child. In the past, Carey has openly discussed her family lineage and how having a father of Venezuelan and African-American descent and an Irish mother played a major role in her worldview. In one of Carey’s most famous interviews, she talked to Oprah about an experience in which she was teased by her teachers for illustrating her father’s skintone as “the wrong color.”
"I said, 'No that's the color that he is.' They made me feel like something was wrong with me, that it was a bizarre freakish thing," she said.
