Kermit Just Clapped Back At Chrissy Teigen’s Tattoo Tweet

Update: Less than 24 hours after Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she's glad she never got a Kermit tattoo, it looks as if the green frog has hilariously clapped back.
Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo. https://t.co/GGw5qFsxDG— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) September 21, 2017
"Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo," Kermit The Frog's account tweeted. If anything, it's made the celebrity even more of a Muppets fan. She replied, "I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now."
This tweet said it best:
This story was published on September 21.
As far as we know, Chrissy Teigen has zero tattoos (no, henna doesn't count). In fact, last year she told Self magazine that the only ink she'd consider getting would be a tribute to her husband, John Legend — which, considering relationship tattoos are often a kiss of death for famous couples, it's no wonder she's yet to take the plunge. But last night, Teigen revealed on Twitter the one tattoo she always wanted, but never got.
First, let us remind you that Teigen rarely holds back on jokes, which means it's sometimes hard to gauge whether she's actually being serious. And her most recent tweet begs the same hesitation — although we're still laughing right along with her 7.5 million Twitter followers.
what is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
Her tweet reads: "What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger, but thankfully, never got? Mine is Kermit [the Frog]." Yes, Kermit is the Muppet character we watched on TV every Sunday morning. While we've certainly got some questions about her tattoo choice — How old was she when she wanted it? Where would she place the tat? And how big? — it seems like everyone else was ready to jump in on the conversation, sharing the designs they always wanted.
Some people shared a little too much info:
Well Chrissy I went through a mild Juggalo phase and am pretty glad I did not end up with the giant Hatchetman on my chest as planned at 17.— Pat (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@PatsHoppedUp) September 21, 2017
Others wanted to permanently ink their celebrity fan status:
There were some brilliant ideas:
I was gonna get a tattoo of a cactus on my thigh and wasn't going to shave that portion of my leg— bree (@gingerspicerack) September 21, 2017
And some questionable ones:
An anchor with the phrase "I will never sink" WHAT DO YOU THINK ANCHORS DO????— Caitlyn (@caityy_cat) September 21, 2017
But, the best one is so old-school, it hurts in the best way:
On the bright side, if Teigen ever does get a Kermit tattoo, there's a 99.9% chance Luna will absolutely love it.
