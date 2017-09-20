This Photo Of Lena Headey's Dad Has The Internet Very Thirsty

Hello there, sir.
Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is back on Instagram after her account was hacked earlier this year. Headey announced the news in a tweet Monday, sending her fans back to her Instagram account to see what she's been sharing these days. And the internet has developed a fascination with a vintage photo of her dad.
Back in March, the actress shared a photo she captioned, "My dad and the family horse circa 1970." That sounds like an innocent enough photo. However, her father isn't wearing anything but a pair of briefs in the image.
The photo is currently Headey's sixth most-recent Instagram post, so it's understandable why fans are sharing it now, even though she originally posted it months ago.
Naturally, Twitter was quick to make plenty of jokes about the photo.
Uh, hello to Lena Headey's hot 70s dad and his nice horse https://t.co/Bf54bjHIbL pic.twitter.com/sL7tck5htX— luke oneil ? (@lukeoneil47) September 20, 2017
Lena Headey dropping that pic of her dad pic.twitter.com/Nf7TjjtCk7— Andrew (@henryevil) September 20, 2017
Some people have already pledged to dress up as Headey's dad and the "family horse" for Halloween this year.
We don't know a ton about Headey's parents — they seem to live a quiet life in England. But according to Heavy, the man in question is John Headey, husband of Sue Headey. Apparently, the actress moved to England to be closer to her parents.
"I would’ve stayed in L.A. and played the game, but I want my kids to have a bit of grounding," Headey told The New York Times in July. "In the last two weeks, my son has said to my dad, 'I just want to be like you, Grandpa.'"
The photo isn't totally out of the ordinary — there are entire Instagram accounts dedicated to hot dads. The interesting thing here is that Headey shared the photo herself, probably because she knew it would resonate with her fans.
