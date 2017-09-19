I would come hike here every day while pregnant with Everly and rest my back against this tree and pray. (As well as a zillion squats to try and get her to come-mamas you know what I'm saying) Nothing makes me happier or feel more alive than connecting with nature. Nice to see you again magical one ?

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:26am PDT