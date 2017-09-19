Jenna Dewan Tatum wishes people would stop asking if she's pregnant, but when someone does ask, you better believe she has a great answer.
After Tatum walked the red carpet at the premiere of her husband Channing's new movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle wearing a flowy Zac Posen gown there was speculation that she was pregnant with her second child. Tatum was quick to let everyone know that her daughter 4-year-old Everly was not getting a sibling. She had just had a big lunch. “Thank you so much for all of your care and well wishes for my food baby and for the fact that I really needed to pee,” she jokingly told People.
Advertisement
Dewan Tatum isn't the first actress to use the "food baby" joke to deal with annoying pregnancy rumors. Earlier this year, Halle Berry was also reportedly pregnant with a food baby, joking on Instagram, "Can a girl have some steak and fries??" They sure can, and should be able to without it sparking rumors that they're with child.
In Dewan Tatum's case, some thought that she had already hinted that she was pregnant in an Instagram post that had her reminiscing about a tree she visited when she was carrying Everly.
"I would come hike here every day while pregnant with Everly and rest my back against this tree and pray. (As well as a zillion squats to try and get her to come-mamas you know what I'm saying)" she wrote. "Nothing makes me happier or feel more alive than connecting with nature. Nice to see you again magical one."
This time around the magic that tree was giving Dewan Tatum was just nostalgia.
I would come hike here every day while pregnant with Everly and rest my back against this tree and pray. (As well as a zillion squats to try and get her to come-mamas you know what I'm saying) Nothing makes me happier or feel more alive than connecting with nature. Nice to see you again magical one ?
What might be the funniest part about the rumors that Dewan Tatum was pregnant is that they coincided with some serious mommy shaming for a sexy photo she posted on Instagram. As Marie Claire pointed out, a few followers commented that a cheeky photo she posted sent a bad message to her young daughter. "Of course she is hot," one person wrote. "But poor Everly. What signals is she sending to her young daughter? Mummy's bum is all over net haha. Lead by example."
Advertisement
So, let's get this straight. She was pregnant when she showed too little skin, and a bad mom when she showed too much? No surprise, Dewan Tatum had a great comeback for those who didn't like the shots. It was a photo of a quote: "You can tell who the strong women are. They are the ones you see building up one another instead of tearing each other down."
Dewan Tatum then added her own message in the caption: "To all the strong women out there. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them. Rise above judgment and step into love."
From now on, let's just let Jenna live, eat and pose however she wants, OK?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement