20 hour transformation photo 😁🌿 Since it's the day after thanksgiving I thought it'd be appropriate to share this photo 😬 The first photo was taken yesterday morning after working out, the second was at night after eating a whole bunch of food with my whole tummy relaxed and the third was this morning again after working out 🏋🏻 I've posted a photo like this before but I just wanted to remind you that it's normal for your stomach to get bigger after large meals and that our bodies don't look the same throughout the day! I know I get pretty bloated looking after I eat a lot and that used to really upset me because I thought there was something wrong with me and that nobody else's tummy looked like this after eating but I realised its just not shown or talked about a lot. So I just wanted to show what my relaxed food baby tummy looks like compared to my empty, post workout tummy. I'm learning to love my body in ALL its forms, not just when it looks lean and toned because I know I don't look like that all day. It's time for me to love and appreciate the body I have and stop striving for "perfection" ☺️ Anyway, I hope you all had an amazing thanksgiving, got some delicious food in and spent quality time with your family and friends!! 🌴☀️

