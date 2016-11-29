Fitness blogger Sara Puhto, a.k.a. @saggysara, just issued a friendly reminder about one of the most normal yet most frustrating changes people experience on the daily: post-meal bloating. Puhto often gets extremely real on her Instagram, opening up about how much work goes into some of the photos she posts and why the scale isn't the best measure of health. And the day after Thanksgiving, she took up the topic of the "food-baby tummy," Hello Giggles reports.
She shared three pictures of herself that were taken within a day: one in the morning after she worked out, one after a meal, and one the morning after. Her stomach looks bigger in the second one than in the first, and then it goes back to its original appearance.
"I just wanted to remind you that it's normal for your stomach to get bigger after large meals and that our bodies don't look the same throughout the day!" she wrote. "I know I get pretty bloated-looking after I eat a lot and that used to really upset me because I thought there was something wrong with me and that nobody else's tummy looked like this after eating, but I realized it's just not shown or talked about a lot."
20 hour transformation photo 😁🌿 Since it's the day after thanksgiving I thought it'd be appropriate to share this photo 😬 The first photo was taken yesterday morning after working out, the second was at night after eating a whole bunch of food with my whole tummy relaxed and the third was this morning again after working out 🏋🏻 I've posted a photo like this before but I just wanted to remind you that it's normal for your stomach to get bigger after large meals and that our bodies don't look the same throughout the day! I know I get pretty bloated looking after I eat a lot and that used to really upset me because I thought there was something wrong with me and that nobody else's tummy looked like this after eating but I realised its just not shown or talked about a lot. So I just wanted to show what my relaxed food baby tummy looks like compared to my empty, post workout tummy. I'm learning to love my body in ALL its forms, not just when it looks lean and toned because I know I don't look like that all day. It's time for me to love and appreciate the body I have and stop striving for "perfection" ☺️ Anyway, I hope you all had an amazing thanksgiving, got some delicious food in and spent quality time with your family and friends!! 🌴☀️
So don't worry if your pants fit differently after your holiday meals — or any meals, really. It's all just a part of being a living, breathing, eating human.