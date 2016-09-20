After watching the film #EMBRACE I felt moved to make this post. I had originally taken this photo one week after I gave birth to Raeven with the intention of putting it side by side with my future "skinny" body after I lost all my baby weight 'in just 4 weeks!' (Like they do in the magazines). Well 4 weeks passed. And then 4 months. And we are almost at a year, and I still haven't reached my pre-baby body, and maybe never will. And yet, I am proud of my body, and I feel healthy as ever. I realized that the only "after" picture that matters is a happy, healthy mommy with her happy, healthy baby. I wish new moms wouldn't be burdened with the pressure to get back into pre-baby shape so quickly. Exercise (when you're body is ready), eat for health, love yourself & your child, and let your body do whatever it's meant to do after the amazing feat of creating a human. #IHaveEmbraced #selflove #loveyourbody #pregnancy #postpartum

