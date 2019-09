Eve Torres Gracie, former WWE wrestler and current very dangerous person , posted a moving Instagram photo of her post-baby body today. Inspired by the recent Embrace documentary , she says she's as proud of her body as she's ever been — even though it may not be up to society's strict standards.In the caption (below), Gracie explains that she originally took the picture a week after giving birth with the intention of posting it next to her future "skinny" picture after losing weight. But things didn't go exactly according to plan. And now, almost a year later, she says she hasn't totally returned to her pre-baby body. But thankfully, she's realized that's totally fine, too."I realized that the only 'after' picture that matters is a happy, healthy mommy with her happy, healthy baby," she writes. "I wish new moms wouldn't be burdened with the pressure to get back into pre-baby shape so quickly. Exercise (when you're [sic] body is ready), eat for health, love yourself & your child, and let your body do whatever it's meant to do after the amazing feat of creating a human."We couldn't agree more