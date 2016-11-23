This Fitness Blogger Just Revealed The Lie Behind Booty Instas

Fitness blogger Sara Puhto, whose Instagram features photos of her posing in workout gear, explained in a viral post how much work goes into these Instas and other ones we see, People reports.
"In a world where the Kardashians' booties are so glorified, we need to remember that the photos we see of them and others aren't always reality. Their butts can't ALWAYS look that big from every angle. Same goes with photos on Instagram," she wrote.
She pointed out that people shouldn't get discouraged when they see bodies that appear unattainable (though nobody should even feel compelled to attain them). "Those photos you see are achievable, you can get to your goals, you can achieve anything with the right amount of determination, patience, and effort! Don't think you can't because you're comparing a posed photo of a body to your everyday body," she wrote.
Several other Instagrammers have been taking side-by-side photos to show how drastically your positioning can change how your body looks. Foodie Girl Fitness's Ashlie Molstad recently demonstrated how someone can appear to be two different sizes in different pictures, as did another fitness blogger named Halle, who took fake "before" and "after" photos on the same day.
Given how much pressure there is to look like the Kardashians and Instagram stars, it's worth knowing that the bodies heralded as ideal aren't always real. Butts can be exaggerated and stomach rolls can be concealed. But even more importantly, we should know we don't have to strive toward flat stomachs or big butts in the first place.
Not a progress photo 🙅🏼 Since its #humpday I thought it would be appropriate to post a booty pic 🍑 I thought I'd show my booty from its normal straight leg standing position vs a posed booty pop position 😬 cause in a world where the Kardashian's bootys are so glorified, we need to remember that the photos we see of them and others aren't always reality. Their butts can't ALWAYS look that big from every angle 🤔 Same goes with photos on Instagram, we see them as goals and think we'll never be able to gain that much muscle or lose that much fat, but what you need to remember is that those photos you see are achievable, you can get to your goals, you can achieve anything with the right amount of determination, patience and effort! Don't think you can't because you're comparing a posed photo of a body to your everyday body. Use them as motivation but don't get too caught up on them. YOU are beautiful and can do anything you put your mind to. I hope you have an amazing day 🌴☀️