This Fitness Blogger Just Revealed The Lie Behind Booty Instas

In case you missed the memo that photos don't necessarily reflect reality , another Instagrammer has taken it upon herself to show us how different the same person can look in two pictures.Fitness blogger Sara Puhto, whose Instagram features photos of her posing in workout gear, explained in a viral post how much work goes into these Instas and other ones we see, People reports."In a world where the Kardashians' booties are so glorified, we need to remember that the photos we see of them and others aren't always reality. Their butts can't ALWAYS look that big from every angle. Same goes with photos on Instagram," she wrote.She pointed out that people shouldn't get discouraged when they see bodies that appear unattainable (though nobody should even feel compelled to attain them). "Those photos you see are achievable, you can get to your goals, you can achieve anything with the right amount of determination, patience, and effort! Don't think you can't because you're comparing a posed photo of a body to your everyday body," she wrote.Several other Instagrammers have been taking side-by-side photos to show how drastically your positioning can change how your body looks. Foodie Girl Fitness's Ashlie Molstad recently demonstrated how someone can appear to be two different sizes in different pictures, as did another fitness blogger named Halle, who took fake "before" and "after" photos on the same day.Given how much pressure there is to look like the Kardashians and Instagram stars, it's worth knowing that the bodies heralded as ideal aren't always real. Butts can be exaggerated and stomach rolls can be concealed. But even more importantly, we should know we don't have to strive toward flat stomachs or big butts in the first place.