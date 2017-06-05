Halle Berry seemingly stepped forward on Instagram to address the pregnancy rumors swarming online Monday. The Catwoman actress shared a close-up glam shot with a fairly suggestive caption.
"Can a girl have some steak and fries???" Berry wrote. She added an eyeroll emoji for emphasis, implying that the rumors were pure, internet-produced hogwash, and that "belly" Twitter's been talking about is just the result of a delicious meal.
This story was originally published June 5, 2017, at 11:20 a.m.
In the last 24 hours, Twitter has been on fire with discussion about who might be the father of Halle Berry's third child. The rumors came after the actress was photographed holding her stomach at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday night. But, per an email to Refinery29 from her publicist, Halle Berry is not pregnant. (Berry herself hasn't addressed the rumors on Twitter or Instagram.)
Berry is already mom to nine-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whose father is Gabriel Aubry, and three-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez, whose father is Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez. The discussion about a rumored pregnancy was fueled by a viral tweet from Good Day Philadelphia co-host Alex Holley, who shared the photos of Berry from the weekend's event.
Am I the only one who was NOT aware that Halle Berry is pregnant??? pic.twitter.com/0QoI89b8GO— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) June 4, 2017
To be fair, Berry's recent Instagram posts don't suggest she's pregnant. The actress has shared several bump-free photos of herself in the past month.
Some Twitter users also discussed Berry's age; the actress is 50 years old. A number of people also mentioned Janet Jackson, who was pregnant at 50. And while Berry isn't pregnant at 50, The Cut pointed out that when Berry was pregnant with her son, she told Wendy Williams that she was "a much better mother at 46" than she would have been in her 20s.
Let the Halle Berry rumors be a reminder not to believe everything you see on Twitter — and maybe stop constantly speculating about whether female celebrities are pregnant. It's not a conversation that ends well for anyone – just ask Jennifer Aniston.
