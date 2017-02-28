Why Is Kathy Hilton A Jennifer Aniston Conspiracy Theorist?

This year's Oscars will best be remembered by the final surprising moments of the show. But one thing it won't be remembered for is the surprise pregnancy announcement from attendee and In Memoriam presenter Jennifer Aniston.
That's because the 48-year-old actress is not pregnant. One more time for those in the back: Jennifer Aniston is not pregnant! Not only has she not announced that she is expecting, but she also wore a clingy and stunning black gown to the event, which gives a visual confirmation to the fact that Aniston is without child at the moment. But apparently Kathy Hilton —mother of Paris and Nicky, sister of Bravo stars Kim and Kyle Richards, and heir to the hotel fortune — did not get the memo. In fact, she's on of the many people (perhaps loyal gossip mag readers?) that always think Aniston is preg.
The Friends star has long been the victim of "She's finally pregnant!" rumors which, frankly, sucks. She's written op-eds, spoken about it in interviews, and even had her husband, The Leftovers' Justin Thoreaux, broach the subject. And now, once again, she's having to deny a nonexistent pregnancy, thanks to Hilton.
It all started with a (now-deleted) tweet on Hilton's Twitter account, which we have a screenshot of via Harper's Bazaar UK, which read: "Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100 per cent!" It was also followed by half a dozen emojis.
The bizarrely confident tweet came out of the blue, and includes no pictures, no articles, and no reasoning behind the untrue statement. Of course, despite being deleted, Aniston's publicist responded to the claim with a statement to Hollywood Life: "Jennifer is not pregnant nor does she know Kathy Hilton." The "I don't know her diss" is not lost on us.
