Why Is Kathy Hilton A Jennifer Aniston Conspiracy Theorist?

That's because the 48-year-old actress is not pregnant. One more time for those in the back: Jennifer Aniston is not pregnant! Not only has she not announced that she is expecting, but she also wore a clingy and stunning black gown to the event, which gives a visual confirmation to the fact that Aniston is without child at the moment. But apparently Kathy Hilton —mother of Paris and Nicky, sister of Bravo stars Kim and Kyle Richards, and heir to the hotel fortune — did not get the memo. In fact, she's on of the many people (perhaps loyal gossip mag readers ?) that always think Aniston is preg.