Aziz Ansari Took His Emmy To In-N-Out

"I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers," she said. "Every day when you walk out the door and put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world, because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it. And for everybody out there that showed us so much love for this episode, thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a queer Black girl from the South Side of Chicago."