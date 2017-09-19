Aziz Ansari Took His Emmy To In-N-Out

The 2017 Emmys were a night to remember. Sure, there were some regrettable moments — Sean Spicer's appearance turned out to be highly controversial, and Shailene Woodley probably could have done without shading TV viewers at a TV awards ceremony — but for the most part, this year's show should be remembered for being one of the most diverse awards ceremonies ever.
One of the biggest moments of the entire night revolved around Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe's Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the Master of None episode "Thanksgiving," which made Waithe the first Black woman to ever win an award for comedy writing.
But while she celebrated her win partying with Donald Glover and Riz Ahmed, Ansari had different plans.
According to People, a tuxedo-clad Ansari proudly celebrated his win by posing with fans and soaking up the glorious smells of fryer grease at the southern California fast food institution, In-N-Out.
"Because of my ritual of having In-N-Out when I get to LA, I met Aziz Ansari after his #Emmy win," one Instagram wrote. "Can we get a selfie? 'Of course! Let me go get the Emmy!' Congrats Aziz! #MasterOfNone #Allooorra!"
Another diner tweeted: "Just witnessed Aziz Ansari casually walk into In N Out with his Emmy and order, get his food and leave, I love my life."
It is a very LA love story, indeed.
Earlier in the evening and with Ansari by her side, Waithe gave a moving acceptance speech in which she celebrated the LGBTQTIA community.
"I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers," she said. "Every day when you walk out the door and put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world, because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it. And for everybody out there that showed us so much love for this episode, thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a queer Black girl from the South Side of Chicago."
