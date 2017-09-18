Most people don't turn down the chance to accompany a TV star to the Emmys. However, when you're Justin Timberlake, sometimes other things come up that prevent you from escorting your wife to the award ceremony.
Timberlake wasn't able to accompany wife Jessica Biel to the 2017 Emmys, but fortunately, the reason for his surprising absence was totally valid.
According to Us Weekly, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer wasn't even in the country when Biel took the Emmys stage as a presenter. That's because Timberlake was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in order to perform that same night at the Rock In Rio concert. Timberlake was headlining the musical event, which also featured stars like Shawn Mendes, Walk the Moon, and Alicia Keys.
Fortunately, there will likely be ample chances for Timberlake to return to the Emmys. Though it wasn't in contention for the TV-celebrating award show this year, Biel's series, The Sinner, which premiered this summer on USA Network, has garnered plenty of critical acclaim.
Biel, who also executive produced the series, told E! News host Giuliana Rancic on the Emmys red carpet that she's already excited to explore new creative opportunities.
"I like the creative part of producing. I like working with the writer, with the actors, I like casting, I like that kind of thing," Jessica explained to Rancic. "To be a part of it from the very beginning is something I've never experienced before and it's hooked me and now I want to do that."
She added that though she's the star of The Sinner, she wants to give other women their shot as well.
"Not even necessarily for me to be in, but for other women specifically like heroines and female protagonists. I want to do that for this industry. That's what's important for me and my company."
Should Biel be in the running for an Emmy, I'm sure Timberlake will clear his calendar to accompany his wife.
