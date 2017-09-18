Zoe Kravitz Celebrated Her One Year Anniversary With Her Boo On The Red Carpet

Zoe Kravtiz was a picture of rainbow beauty last night at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The Big Little Lies star dazzled the red carpet in a multicolored Dior gown constructed with an array of bright feathers. Her tattoos and simple Tiffany jewelry definitely sealed her deal as one of the Emmys' best dressed this year. And she had another bit of sweetness on her arm: actor boyfriend Karl Glusman.
The two were celebrating their one-year anniversary on the red carpet. They shared romantic posts on each of their Instagrams — hers, a press photo; his, an adorable selfie as they were seated next to each other in the theater.
"Best date ever. Happy 1 year @karlglusman .....I'm crazy about you kid," she captioned her 'gram. Which makes us wonder: if the Emmys is their anniversary, did they meet at last years' Emmy Awards? Or any of the pre-award show events? Or some super-exclusive, very fancy after party?
Glusman is a relatively unknown actor, who seems to have stuck with more independent films. His credits include Stonewall, the Tom Ford-directed Nocturnal Animals, and the lead role in Gaspar Noé's Love.
Zoe, for her part, has also worked mainly in film until her turn on Big Little Lies, starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. She previously starred in Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class, and Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.
Or maybe they didn't meet at last year's Emmys at all? The both seem to prefer the film world, so perhaps neither of them attended the 2016 ceremony. Either way, their one-year anniversary will surely be one to remember. Big Little Lies swept their category last night, earning wins for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Outstanding Directing (all in the limited series category). Going home with a statue has got to be the best way to spend an anniversary.
