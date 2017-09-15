With the exception of a few outliers, most of us have impatiently been waiting for news about This is Us season 2. The wait is now over. On Friday, NBC tweeted out a special teaser for the upcoming season which returns on Sept. 26.
In the three-minute snippet we see the two of the big three — Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, who play brother and sister Randall and Kate — along with parents, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play Rebecca and Jack get candid.
As Ventimiglia pointed out, change is definitely afoot in the Pearson home: The stars spoke about the cliffhanger at the end of the first season, which was bittersweet for a number of reasons, particularly because we know Jack and Rebecca aren’t in the best place. As predicted, the two are definitely splitting. Whether or not this is the “major” split or a temporary one is anyone’s guess.
While one couple is breaking up, another is making up. Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have moved in together and are already getting frisky, much to brother Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) dismay. “The writers have completely surprised us again,” said Metz.
Another surprise could be Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) expanding their brood by adopting.
From the short video, we also learned another behind-the-scenes tidbit: This casts really loves this show. Typically with promotional videos, we see the run-of-the-mill blooper footage or the actors riff on about the characters they portray. This feels different. It’s not often we see a cast so genuinely discuss how much they love their jobs, but here we are.
So let the countdown begin for the This Is Us season 2 premiere. Definitely make sure to stock up on tissues. In fact, you might need them to get through this teaser.
Get ready for three minutes of pure Pearson joy.— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) September 15, 2017
Here's your first look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. pic.twitter.com/sFaMlPvGeb
