Your favorite Bad Moms are back — and your favorite This Is Us character is joining them.
The red band trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas is here, and the original crew is up to their antics again. Kiki (Kristen Bell), Amy (Mila Kunis), and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) are dealing with their own moms, played by Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, and Susan Sarandon, over the holiday season. But in addition to the family drama, it looks like romance is heating up for at least one of the moms, too. From the trailer, it appears Ty Swindle, played by Justin Hartley, is Carla's sexy Santa this year.
Apparently, Carla and Ty met while she was, as she puts it to the others, "waxing his balls" at the spa where she works. "I don't think I've ever felt this way about another human being in my entire life," Carla tells Amy and Kiki. Ty graciously offers to "hold [his] butt crack open" to make the waxing process easier — a move Kiki agrees is "so romantic."
Hartley's Ty is a far cry from Kevin Pearson, who's tried to leave vanity behind after his move from L.A. to New York. (It's also hard to image the new-and-improved Kevin dancing on top of a bar in a sexy Santa costume.)
In the rest of the trailer, we see Kiki, Amy, and Carla's moms show up at their homes unexpectedly to celebrate the holidays. But having your mom in town can create a lot of stress, so the three of them decide to "take Christmas back" and actually have fun. From the trailer, it seems like taking Christmas back involves shots, punching someone dressed as an elf at the mall, and a camel in the kitchen.
The three original moms aren't the only ones bonding over family stress, though. "My daughter thinks that I'm so hard on her, but I had a horrible mother. She once slapped me for wearing open-toed shoes on a sailboat," says Amy's mom, played by Baranski. It's not the most endearing story, considering it only happened two months ago, but it's nice to see that the moms' moms will get to do some bonding, too. Maybe they'll even get to meet Carla's new beau.
