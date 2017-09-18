5 Fashion Week Trends You Can Buy Right Now

Practically everything these days can be completed in the snap of a finger: You can have your laundry picked up on-demand, order your dinner on your way home from work, and even meet up with a person you didn't know before you swiped past them on Tinder. Even in the scope of fashion, things have been moving towards a "see-now, buy-now" model. The only problem? The majority of high-end labels still show their lines around six months before you can actually buy the pieces.
Luckily, trends recirculate and extend over multiple seasons, so much of what you've seen on the runways in New York and London can already be found at fast-moving retailers like Zara and beyond. Consider your need for instant gratification matched! Sure, you'll have to wait to get your hands on the real deal, but these similar variations of spring 2018's most popular trends are sure to hold you over in the meantime.
