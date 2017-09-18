5 Fashion Week Trends You Can Buy Right Now

Practically everything these days can be completed in the snap of a finger: You can have your laundry picked up on-demand, order your dinner on your way home from work, and even meet up with a person you didn't know before you swiped past them on Tinder. Even in the scope of fashion, things have been moving towards a "see-now, buy-now" model. The only problem? The majority of high-end labels still show their lines around six months before you can actually buy the pieces.