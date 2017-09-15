Beyoncé Made Her First Official Public Appearance Since Having Twins & She Looked Ethereal

Beyoncé. Is. Back. The 36-year-old mother of three made her first official public appearance Thursday night following the birth of her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter. According to E! News, The "Formation" singer stepped out with husband JAY-Z to attend Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in New York City wearing an ethereal green long-sleeved dress and a whole lot of sparkling jewelry.
Of course, this isn't the first we've seen of the singer since the twins. She posted an Instagram featuring the two newborns a month after their birth, and more recently posted a handful of photos from Houston, Texas where she (and Blue Ivy!) went to help out after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.
"Thanks to everyone who donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston," she captioned a slideshow of photos from the relief efforts. "Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John's Church. Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y'all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!! There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city."
If Beyoncé is starting to make more regular public appearances, then maybe — just maybe — she has something up her sleeve. After all, director Michael Gondry let slip last week that he worked on a never-before-seen Beyoncé music video that was postponed due to the twins.
"Unfortunately, it hasn’t been released because she had her twins," he told the French-Canadian outlet La Presse. "But the [video] is finished and it’s very, very good, I think."
However, if Bey's most recent appearance also hints to some kind of Beyoncé-Rihanna collab, we would not say no to that either.
