Everything We Know About This Never-Before-Seen Beyoncé Music Video

One does not simply mention an unreleased Beyoncé music video in casual conversation and then say no more, but that's exactly what filmmaker Michel Gondry did in an interview with La Presse, a French-Canadian outlet. Jezebel discovered that in the midst of explaining some of his upcoming projects, Gondry also said he had worked on a "clip for a Beyoncé song." Record scratch. Freeze frame. Excuse me?
"Unfortunately, it hasn’t been released because she had her twins," he continued. "But the [video] is finished and it’s very, very good, I think."
Let the speculation begin. While nothing could compare to Lemonade, this new video could be some sort of follow up, or perhaps a collaboration with JAY-Z for 4:44. What song is it for? Who is it about? Or, even better, does this mean new music is on the way?
While Beyoncé is notoriously tight-lipped about her projects, we can at least glean some answers based on Gondry's past work. He directed the classic film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, but Jezebel points out that music videos are where he really excels. Plus, he's worked with some pretty big names, like Paul McCartney, Björk, Kanye, and Kylie Minogue. He's also directed the documentary Dave Chappelle's Block Party, so whatever he and Beyoncé are cooking up, it's in safe hands.
That's all well and good, but how are we supposed to sit still knowing that there's new Beyoncé content out there but we can't see it? The twins arrived back in June, and made their Instagram debut a month later, and now enough time has passed that, while we'd never want to rush the new mother, we could definitely use more Bey in our lives.
