"I'm very happy if people see it that way. I released my debut EP in April, and somehow — and I didn't mean for it be that way, but all of the songs had a layer of escapism. I felt very scared world of at that point — I still am, actually, but my EP ended commenting very much on that. Especially the feeling of wanting to run away from it all, but also the guilt. Wanting to just run away and actually being able to just leave everything behind; not everyone is able to do that. That's something that, without even noticing, I've been writing a lot about. "