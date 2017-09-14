Here's How To Get 20% Off Your Favorite Drugstore Makeup — Starting Now

We like to think of Nyx Professional Makeup as the Disneyland of affordable makeup: There are endless liquid lipstick colors, foundation drops that leave skin behind a velvety finish, and bright eyeliner galore. And, save for the brand's palettes and holiday kits, most of the products will cost you less than $10. But that deal is about to get a whole lot sweeter, because Nyx is having a 20% off sale on all items right now — so you really can get one of everything.
That's right: Every. Single. Product will be discounted. Want in? All you have to do is download Nyx's brand-new beauty loyalty program, Makeup Crew, and mobile app, which launches today. So if you see an item you like, you can shop the brand straight from your phone, get product recommendations from other Nyx fans, and gain access to exclusive promotions.
Advertisement
Nathalie Kristo, the general manager of Nyx Professional Makeup, recently told us that social media is at the core of everything the brand does, which is why this move makes perfect sense. "[With the app] you can expect even more engagement from fans and customers. The sophisticated loyalty program [means] more personalization and customization," she said.
But if you still prefer the in-store experience, don't worry. The app doubles as a handy scanner for each of the Nyx products, where you can get reviews from other members of the beauty community. The 20% off sale, however, only applies to the NYX Professional Makeup app — and it's running today through September 27. Now is the time to delete all those apps you never use to make room for one we know you will. You can thank us later.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement