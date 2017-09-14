J.K. Rowling's New Project Is A Must-See For Potterheads

Harry Potter die-hards probably already have tickets booked to check out the British Library's exhibition dedicated to the Boy Who Lived, but for anyone who just can't get enough, the BBC has some good news. Mashable reports that the network will air a new documentary to coincide with the exhibit and it's set to feature interviews with J.K. Rowling.
Titled Harry Potter: A History of Magic, the doc will take viewers behind the scenes as curators put together the bits and pieces of the library's exhibition, The History of Magic. The show will give a closer look at some of the more significant pieces on display, which include personal notes and drawings by Rowling herself. The special will air on BBC Two, which gave fans a glimpse of what to expect via a release:
"Harry Potter: A History of Magic is to be shown on BBC Two and will follow the exhibition in the run up to its opening at the British Library, as the ancient texts, artifacts, and artwork are put on display. Harry Potter: A History Of Magic includes an interview with J.K. Rowling talking about some of the personal items she has donated to the exhibition whilst readings from famous fans playfully recreate some of the best-loved spells, potions, and magical moments from the series, exploring the origins of the world of Hogwarts, from basilisks through to broomsticks."
Both the documentary and the exhibit celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (or the Sorcerer's Stone, depending on where you live). Bloomsbury, Rowling's U.K. publisher, is also celebrating the occasion with two new books: Harry Potter: A History of Magic — The Book of The Exhibition and Harry Potter — A Journey Through A History of Magic.
Wands up, all this Potter action is sure to cause a major fan frenzy.
