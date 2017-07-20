Dust off your wands, because the world of Harry Potter, Hogwarts, and hexes is about to get some new additions. According to E! Online, two new Harry Potter books are coming this fall, but they won't exactly extend the storyline that fans love so much.
One of the books is a companion piece to the British Library's new exhibition, A History of Magic. It'll be called, fittingly enough, Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition and will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book. The book's publisher, Bloomsbury, describes it as a journey through the subjects that Hogwarts students covered in their time at the wizarding school. In a description, Bloomsbury says that it "showcases a treasure trove of artifacts from the British Library and other collections around the world, beside exclusive manuscripts, sketches and illustrations from the Harry Potter archive."
The British Library enlisted experts to weigh in on various topics, like nature and history, as well as screenwriters and authors. Each one penned a special essay for each chapter to give readers and visitors to the exhibition even more background and context.
It may not be more Harry, Ron, and Hermione, but it does offer fans a chance to peek inside J.K. Rowling's mind and should shed some insight into the lore and mythology that she drew from when she was writing the books.
Fans will probably be more excited for the second book, titled Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic. Think of it as a Hogwarts textbook, covering subjects such as astronomy and herbology along with more practical subjects like defense against the dark arts and divination. Anyone looking for Wizarding 101 has got it all in one tome. Fans will recall that Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them started out as a fictional book, too, so it's not out of the question for this book to end up as a brand-new addition to the Harry Potter universe.
Both books will be available on October 20, but are on pre-sale for the die-hards who can't risk missing out.
