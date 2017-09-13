Paul Walker’s Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Photo For His Birthday

Meadow Walker, the 18-year-old daughter of actor Paul Walker, honored her father yesterday on what would have been his 44th birthday, with a touching Instagram photo. The image Meadow shared with her over 1.4 million followers showed her as a toddler wearing a flower crown and frilly dress and dancing hand-in-hand with her dad. Both of them are grinning ear to ear in this sweet photo.
Meadow's post was more than just a way to remember her father on his birthday. She also name checked the foundation she created to honor her father, The Paul Walker Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting spontaneous goodwill. In the photo's caption, she wrote, "In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."
Advertisement
This wasn't the first time the teenager has used a moving Instagram image to make us stop and think about how we can contribute happiness to someone else's life. In 2015, Meadow shared a post for her father's 42nd birthday, and this one, too, showed her as a young child with her dad. In this picture's caption, she reflected on her father's many passions, and at the end, she announced the launch of The Paul Walker Foundation. Two years later, she's still promoting goodwill and sharing how her dad's kind spirit impacted her and so many others.
Advertisement