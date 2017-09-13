There's A Chance Maggie Gyllenhaal Has Taylor Swift's Scarf

Taylor Swift left a scarf at Maggie Gyllenhaal's house sometime around 2010, according to accepted Swift canon. And Maggie might have it lying around still — although she has no idea why this scarf is such a subject of fascination.
"I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible," Gyllenhaal admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the show where celebrities tend to divulge shocking secrets. (This the show on which Cher revealed that Tom Cruise is among her top five lovers. Andy Cohen has a knack for getting good dish.)
"I've been asked this before," Gyllenhaal added. That's because the 2012 Taylor Swift song "All Too Well" — the best Taylor Swift song of all time, according to some — details a trip upstate that allegedly ends at Gyllenhaal's home.
Advertisement
"I left my scarf there at your sister's house, and you still got it in your drawer even now," Swift sings. The song is allegedly about Swift's brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, which lasted for all of three months but lives on in the Swift canon. Maggie would be the sister in question, then, and the scarf would be in a drawer somewhere at her place. (When Jake and Swift were dating, paparazzi snapped Swift walking in Brooklyn with Maggie and one of her kids. It was winter, and Swift wore a scarf in the photo. Many surmise "All Too Well" is about this encounter.)
Gyllenhaal, who appeared on WWHL to promote her new show The Deuce, seemed game to discuss it, although she insisted she was in the dark.
"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf," Gyllenhaal told Cohen. "It's possible [I have it]."
It's worth noting the Gyllenhaal didn't deny that the song is about her brother.
"I feel like you need to look for the scarf," Cohen advised, echoing the sentiments of Swift fans everywhere.
Watch the full clip from WWHL, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement