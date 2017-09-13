Julep's Latest Collection Is Sweet As Hell — & It's Hitting Ulta Soon

If there's one brand with a revolving door of beautiful, top shelf-worthy packaging, it's Julep. The cosmetics company always finds ways to present each product with style. Who could forget the playful graphics on its latest mascara? Or Julep's Iceland-inspired holiday packaging last year? Now, Julep is dropping a new collection adorned with enough sweets to fill a Dylan's Candy Bar — and it's hitting Ulta soon.
To create the designs, Julep brought on San Francisco-based artist Gretchen Röehrs, who is known for blending high-fashion illustrations with food. What comes next is a combination of ballerina and party-goer stick figures wearing candy-flecked outfits plucked straight from our sugar-plum fairy dreams. "Each scene was inspired by a different memory of some of my favorite holiday traditions and festive feelings," Röehrs tells Refinery29. "The texture of a ribbon, the shimmer of glitter, a ballerina dancing The Nutcracker... My sweet tooth only got worse once I saw my illustrations come to life on the pretty packages."
Ahead, check out the entire collection before it launches at Ulta Beauty on September 15. We have a feeling you're going to be craving candy very soon.