Well, ever since that disastrous experience, I vowed to look at ingredient lists before putting anything on my precious lashes, which made me immediately interested in Julep's newest mascara, With A Twist. The brand says it actually helps your lashes to grow longer and stronger — so I had to take it for a spin. But first, the packaging: The matte white tube is adorned with graphic eye illustrations. At first glance, the wand seems to be like any other plastic bristle brush, but —surprise! — it's actually adjustable. Twist the cap all the way to the right (there are arrows at the tip of the brush to make it easy) for a longer brush that yields length, or crank it all the way to the left for a thicker brush that adds major drama.