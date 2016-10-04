We haven’t even made it to Halloween (though you can find everything you need to prep for the occasion here), but holiday sneak peeks are already starting to trickle in. And of all the options landing on our desks right now, there’s one beauty collection we can’t stop obsessing over: Julep’s.
Not only does the entire range deliver loads of color, sparkle, and overall gorgeousness for your nails, eyes, and lips, the brand also tapped award-winning illustrator Kristjana Williams to design three exclusive patterns for each product. And they are chic. The Nordic artist's inspo? Her childhood. "It was about re-creating the beauty of nature in Iceland, and the symmetry in all things living.” How enchanting does that sound?
Plus, the best news of all: You can get your hands on some pieces in the limited-edition collection starting today at Ulta — and we've got all the exclusive deets, plus our favorites in the lineup, in the slides ahead. Prepare to be transfixed.
Not only does the entire range deliver loads of color, sparkle, and overall gorgeousness for your nails, eyes, and lips, the brand also tapped award-winning illustrator Kristjana Williams to design three exclusive patterns for each product. And they are chic. The Nordic artist's inspo? Her childhood. "It was about re-creating the beauty of nature in Iceland, and the symmetry in all things living.” How enchanting does that sound?
Plus, the best news of all: You can get your hands on some pieces in the limited-edition collection starting today at Ulta — and we've got all the exclusive deets, plus our favorites in the lineup, in the slides ahead. Prepare to be transfixed.