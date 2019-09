This Year's Emmy Nominations Give Women In Hollywood The Respect They Deserve

It's great to see the Emmys are recognizing the work of women of all ages — and there's an easy way to continue that in the future. A recent study found that shows created by women where more likely to feature "a proportion of major female characters that accurately reflected the 51% of the U.S. population," The Hollywood Reporter noted . If you want representation to be done right, it's best to have people who've been there both on and off-screen.