Jim Carrey Went Full Anarchist Street Preacher In This NYFW Interview

Jim Carrey is Hollywood's is newest devotée of anarchist philosophy! (It's this season's most awkward new accessory.) At New York Fashion Week this weekend, the comedian told Catt Sadler that nothing about the event mattered, a hard pill for an E! News anchor to swallow.
"There's no meaning to any of this," Carrey said on the red carpet for the Harper's Bazaar "Icons" party. "You gotta admit it's completely meaningless."
Sadler handled his despondence well. "They say they're celebrating icons inside," she parried.
But Carrey doesn't believe in icons, or anything really. He answered, "Do you believe in icons? I don't believe in in personalities. I don't believe that you exist."
Sadler kept calm and carried on, though, pointing out that certain icons have the power to inspire change in society. It's like debate team, but on the red carpet at Fashion Week! It's pretty hard to argue with "nothing exists," though. For her efforts, Sadler should be declared an icon of her own — a lone, brave anchor defending the value of NYFW against a comedian. (Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Carrey for comment. We will update this post if and when they respond.)
The interview is polarizing. Some think that Carrey's got the right idea, given the state of the world. Hurricanes are on the horizon, so why not resort to anarchy?
during 2 massive hurricanes, wildfires, and the threat of north korean nukes, Jim Carrey is all of us https://t.co/xrfbIthEGq— rudy mustang (@rudy_mustang) September 11, 2017
Others are convinced Carrey is buoyed by psychedelics or other drugs.
YO. ill have whatever psychedelics Jim Carrey is taking because.. pic.twitter.com/Td3VW7nzrz— icarus. (@rjbelo_) September 10, 2017
This also isn't the first time Carrey's been a bit of a publicity troll. When the actor and comedian took the stage at the 2016 Golden Globes, he joked about the meaning — or lack thereof — of owning a Golden Globe statuette.
"I dream about being three-time Golden Globe-winning actor Jim Carrey," he joked. (He currently owns two statues.) "Because then I would be enough." He went on to point out, as his did this weekend, that the Golden Globes have no meaning. One wonders why he attended the ceremony at all.
Watch the full interview with Catt Sadler, below.
