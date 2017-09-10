Distance is nothing for Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty. These two celebrity lovebirds still find ways to stay connected despite the ocean between them.
The Descendants 2 stars — they met on the set of the Disney Channel Original Movie sequel — have been dating since February, but they've been spending plenty of time apart since. Cameron is based in Los Angeles, while Doherty, a U.K. native, spent time filming the movie High Strung: Free Dance in Romania.
A long-distance romance isn't always easy, but fortunately, these actors know how to make the most of it. One way they're continuing to be all of our couple goals? By serenading each other with lullabies over FaceTime.
That's exactly what Cameron did to Doherty, who looked out like a light in the picture that the former Liv & Maddie actress posted on Instagram Saturday.
"successfully sung to sleep. 60% of the time it works...every time," joked the actress, who was all smiles in the corner of the FaceTime frame while her boyfriend slept soundly.
"I'm shaking you guys are the cutest couple ever," wrote a fan in the comments section.
"He probably fought the urge to sleep just so he could stay awake and talk to you," said another. Well, if that's the case, at least Doherty tried?
Distance is no match for the chemistry between these two. Cameron told J-14 that everyone on the set of Descendants 2 knew she would date Doherty before she even did.
"[People] were like, 'When you guys walk into a room together, it’s insane. Have you ever talked to him?' And I’m like, 'No, not really.' And they’re like, 'You need to.' And they’re like telling him the same thing, like something needs to happen," Cameron told the outlet.
We're just glad that the now-couple figured it out for themselves, because these two are forever the cutest.
