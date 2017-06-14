Story from Pop Culture

Dove Cameron Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Her Disney Co-Star & Boyfriend

Meghan De Maria
Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
Dove Cameron is wise beyond her years.
In a new interview with People Now, Cameron suggested that when you truly love someone, maintaining the relationship shouldn't have to be hard work.
"I think when it's the right person, it's actually not that difficult," Cameron said in the interview, after being asked about dating in the public eye. "When something's easy, it's just easy, no matter what your life circumstances are. When you're, like, super in love, you kind of find the time."
Cameron has been dating her Descendants 2 costar Thomas Doherty since earlier this year; she confirmed the couple's relationship in February.
The People Now hosts also asked Cameron about a recent photo she shared on Instagram. It's a vintage image of Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder — but apparently, some fans thought it was a photo of Cameron herself.
"They thought it was me and Thomas... not even close," Cameron said of the photo.

The hosts also asked Cameron about a series of tweets she sent earlier this week promoting self-love, and how she deals with "haters" online.
"I think that anybody who is wanting to cause negativity for anyone else obviously has a great pool of negativity within them. And so rather than feeling like it's about you, you have to understand what you are igniting within them," Cameron told People Now. "It removes the guise that you think it's personal, and then you don't have to feel attached to their opinion anymore."
