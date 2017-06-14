Dove Cameron Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Her Disney Co-Star & Boyfriend

like, if you wouldn't date yourself and you don't have a lil crush on you, fix yourself— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
nooo. self love & vanity are not the same. you've been mislead! loving/thinking well of yourself is healthy &makes u better at loving others https://t.co/gwYiHhPbPF— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
some people want u to feel badly (or not overtly GOOD) about yourself bc 1. it makes them insecure about their own relationship w themselves— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
2. our society is obsessed w the underdog bc we love to be the ones to lift people& 'fix' them because it makes us feel good about OURSELVES— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
or 3. we simply don't know how to break the idea that self love =narcissism and narcissism= evil because that's what's been taught to us— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
but YOU DONT HAVE TO PLAY THOSE GAMES. that's old news!! loving yourself is the key to the life you want! and then when YOU are happy, cont.— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
&fulfilled, you then have the security and the freedom to love OTHERS more fully because you're not tripped up on your own needs! -->— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
it's a win win situation, and it is literally PUTTING love and happiness and positivity out into the ether. being negative/fearful--->— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
does NOTHING. fear/negativity is only a function in your brain to keep you "safe"/on the ground.& what progress/growth/beauty happens there?— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
but really. everyone needs to chill about this self hatred thing. love urself enough to fill ur own gaps, &watch movies in bed w ppl u love— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017
***side note: loving yourself is actually *the same* as loving others. tell everyone all the time what you love about them & don't be afraid— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2017