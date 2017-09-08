Ask any celebrity about their eyebrow routines and most will name-drop one particular product: Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz. The fine-tipped pencil is so good, even Kim Kardashian is a fan. Better still, the brand has dozens of other high-quality brow products that are just as swoon-worthy — but stocking up will definitely cost you.
Lucky for everyone, ABH is cutting its beloved fans a deal: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand, it will be offering customers a full 20% off every single brow product for a limited time. With this kind of hot commodity discounted, you'll have plenty of room in your bank account for other top-rated essentials worthy of a spot in your makeup bag.
Click through the slides ahead to see the best eyebrow ABH products on sale now, and let us know in the comments below your brow go-to.