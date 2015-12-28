The Highest Ranked Brow Products Right Now

We have a bunch of beauty-focused resolutions this year. These include upping our nail-polish game, bringing more natural products into our life and onto our face, and taking better care of our hair. But the one goal for 2016 that's on the tippy-top of our list is investing in our eyebrows. And luckily for us, Rank & Style has the scoop on which brow product you should pick up, ASAP.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz and Dipbrow Pomade the clear-cut winners.
These two star products came out on top for a few reasons. They have loyal fans and are top picks among editors. Plus, the reviews are rad. On Sephora, user PrettyBambiEyes says, "Love, love, love this brand! I [happened] to see this product on a talk show and had to try it. I have been using this brand for the last four years. Great coverage, doesn't smear. After work, I can do a workout and my brows are still there...not running into my eyes. It's a great product!!!"
So, if you're looking to give your eyebrows a little more love, consider picking up either of these beloved products. New year, new brows, and all that good stuff.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $21, available at Sephora; Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, $18, available at Sephora.
