Bachelor In Paradise cast member Robby Hayes, who also competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette, has struck out once again in the love department. Today, E!News confirmed that Hayes and Amanda Stanton, who began a romance on this season of BIP, have broken up, which leaves us devoted members of Bachelor Nation with one major question: what happened? From Stanton's side of things, it seems like the relationship ended because Hayes wasn't a very good boyfriend.
While at the filming of the Bachelor In Paradise reunion special, Stanton exclusively told E! News that when she and Robby Hayes left Paradise, they decided to try dating for real. She explained, "He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after that, he never really treated me like I was his girlfriend. He was still going out with his friends all the time, and he kept going MIA for a few days. It was just a confusing situation."
That's sounds like a real bummer for Stanton, but it's also not all that surprising since we already knew Robby Hayes could, at times, be a bit insensitive. Take, for instance, his initial reactions to the scandal that occurred while filming this season of BIP. After news broke that Warner Bros. had halted production of the show in order to investigate possible sexual assault, Hayes, probably without thinking, tweeted, "What happens in paradise, stays in paradise." See, he's not so sensitive.
Despite this one rather unattractive quality, Amanda Stanton, his now ex-girlfriend, doesn't seem to harbor any ill will toward Hayes. She told E!News, "I don't think that he did anything wrong. I just think that he's not ready for a relationship. I'm just in a place in my life where I am ready for a relationship, and I want a relationship. It just wasn't meant to be. I wish him the best though."
