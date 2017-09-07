Leave it to George Michael to still find a way to surprise fans eight months after his tragic death.
The late singer's newest single will debut on Thursday, Sept. 7 on BBC Radio 2, according to BBC News. Though we don't know for sure the name of the track, many are speculating that it will be a remixed version of his hit "Fantasy" from his 1987 album Faith, after producer and longtime friend of Michael's, Nile Rodgers, teased a sample on Twitter.
Billboard also reports that Rodgers played the remix for lucky fans while touring with Chic over the summer. He also didn't correct a George Michael fan account that tweeted, "Nile feeling so much love from you for George! We can't wait to hear FANTASY tomorrow! Radios are ready!"
Advertisement
In response, Rodgers tweeted that the "process was extremely emotional" for him and that he and Michael "were such massive fans of each other's work."
This process was extremely emotional for me. We were such massive fans of each other's work. #Christmas2016 was very sad. https://t.co/u2pNW7tEzM— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 6, 2017
Michael's sisters Melanie and Yioda shared a statement on his official website promising to "continue bringing you all the projects they had been working so hard on for you, exactly as Yog [Yours Only George] would have wanted." Billboard reports that "an estimated three album's worth of material has been left unsurfaced."
The singing sensation passed away on Christmas Day in 2016, leaving fans and artists alike feeling devastated. Though initial autopsy results showed that the cause of his death was inconclusive, BBC News reports that Michael died from both heart disease and an excess of fat on his liver.
In the months following his death, singers such as Ginger Spice, Adam Lambert, Adele, and Elton John have paid musical tribute to the man whose talent and selflessness — if you haven't read about how he helped pay for one woman's IVF treatments, you must — inspired millions.
Advertisement