Adam Lambert Serves Up A Little Faith In Touching Tribute To George Michael

George Michael, who passed away at 53 last Christmas, had a major impact on the lives of millions over the course of his life. The singer-songwriter rose to fame through Wham! and continued to have a successful solo career while dedicating much of his time to humanitarian work (and even funded one woman's expensive IVF procedure).
Though he's no longer with us, he left behind an honorable legacy of helping others, which Project Angel Food honored at its 27th annual Angel Awards over the weekend for Michael's efforts in helping the non-profit supply food to critically ill people, according to Billboard. Michael, who Billboard reports donated $25,000 annually to the organization since 1993, was posthumously granted the Elizabeth Taylor Leadership Award.
But it wouldn't be a proper celebration of Michael's life without some of his Grammy Award-winning music. While Billboard notes that many celebrities were in attendance, it was Adam Lambert — the man who wowed the nation on American Idol and went on to take over the mic for legendary rock band Queen — who performed two of Michael's beloved songs, including a rendition of "Faith" that will make you want to shake your rump in a pair of skin-tight baby blues.
You can watch Lambert's performance below:
Throughout the performance, the audience swayed, clapped, and sang along to the 1987 hit.
Lambert also took the opportunity to praise Michael's talent and generosity.
"George Michael was a God-gifted voice from the heavens," Lambert told the packed fundraiser. "And he raised half a million dollars for this organization."
While at the charity event, Lambert chatted with Entertainment Tonight about the American Idol reboot and his thoughts on the possibility of stopping by the show.
"When [American Idol] was on Fox, I was there every season," he told ET. "I would come on and do something and I owe the show [a] great debt of gratitude. I love the show. I think it's great. I would love to come back and pop in."
