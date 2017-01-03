How George Michael Helped This Woman Get Her “Miracle Baby”

In the wake of George Michael's death, many people have come forth to share stories about the pop star's quiet acts of kindness. During an interview on ITV's This Morning talk show program on Tuesday, viewer Jo Maidment revealed that her daughter was born thanks to IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatments that Michael helped to fund. After Maidment appeared on This Morning in 2010 to talk about her struggles with fertility, she says that she received a phone call from someone who claimed a mysterious benefactor wanted to donate money to help with her IVF treatment. "I came on in 2010, and I was in contact with Denise [Robertson] who also felt very strongly about it, so that’s why we came on to talk about it,” Maidment told This Morning. "And I was home for two days and got a phone call from a PA saying a businessman would like to donate some money for one cycle of IVF for you." "I didn’t believe it at first," she said. "And it took me a good few days to respond because that wasn’t what I came on the show for; I wanted to help other people in my position. But then we agreed to it, because [the PA] said it was what this particular man wanted." While her first cycle of IVF unfortunately resulted in a miscarriage, Maidment was able to get pregnant during a second round of treatments with frozen eggs from the first cycle. After giving birth to her daughter Betsy in 2012, she finally found out who her generous benefactor was. "It was a couple of days after we came home with Betsy, and we had loads of cards and flowers, and there was a massive bouquet of flowers that came," she told This Morning. "I read the card that said, ‘Congratulations to you both. Lots of love to Betsy. Love from Michelle and George Michael (AKA Anonymous) xx.'" "Me and my husband read it hundreds of times to believe it," she said. Though few knew about Michael's involvement in Maidment's "miracle baby," she is now sharing her story with permission from the singer's family. "I was really upset when I found out [that he had died] because I can never thank him personally, and he never got to meet her," Maidment told This Morning. "Betsy will know when she’s old enough." Michael's generosity is incredibly moving, especially given just how expensive IVF treatments can be. As we mourn Michael's devastating death, and celebrate his status as an iconic pop star (and LGBTQ sex symbol), let's also celebrate — and be inspired by — his capacity for kindness even when no one was looking.
