George Michael Was The Sex Symbol I Needed

I'll never forget this day. Paris. I think I was 19. Was so magical. I'll never forget this man. Talented. Beautiful. Extremely Creative. Free. He's no longer with us but his music and imagery will live on forever. We love you, George Michael. #TooFunky #GeorgeMichael

