Lambert has some experience at the table, too. ET notes that the singer sat on the judging panel for Australia's version of X Factor in 2016. Plus, he's got plenty of experience performing himself (both as a solo artist and the lead singer of the latest Queen lineup), so even if the show's production team doesn't have a position for him as a judge, Lambert could make for a pretty great coach to the budding entertainers on the show. Entertainer being the key word here, because the guy can definitely put on a show.