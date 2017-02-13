This Is Why Adele Stopped Singing & Cursed During The Grammys

Leave it to someone as charming and sweet as Adele to accidentally curse on live TV during the Grammys. The 28-year-old was only a few seconds in to her tribute to the late George Michael when she noticed that something was wrong with her microphone. (Sound familiar? Poor Adele.) In her frustration, she accidentally let a curse word slip out. She's always been lovably unfiltered, and from her reaction, it's obvious it was a complete accident, but it still happened. She then begged for the band to let her start the song over again. "I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again," she said. "I'm sorry can we please start it again. I'm sorry I can't mess this up for him!" The crowd cheered, screaming "You got it!" — as performers they could likely relate to the frustration of a random flub. Luckily, the band granted the "Hello" singer's wish and the song started over again. Still, it was obvious from her facial expressions throughout the performance that she was shook by the slip-up. From there, she gave a flawless ode to Michael with his song, "Fastlove." Later, Adele would win the Grammy for Song of The Year and once again tell the viewers how sorry she was for cursing and offending anyone. It's okay, girl — shit happens. Watch the moment below.
