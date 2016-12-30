After Autopsy, George Michael's Cause Of Death Is Inconclusive

An autopsy of George Michael's body to determine the cause of the singer's death has been found "inconclusive," according to a statement released by the Thames Valley Police today, reports ET.
"The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out," the statement read. "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks." The examination was conducted on Thursday.
"Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious," the statement continued.
The Grammy-award winning singer died at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire, U.K., of heart failure on December 25. The beloved pop icon, aged 53 when he died, was a symbol of freedom for the LGBTQ community and many others. His anthem, "Freedom! '90," one of our writers noted, "spelled out the ethos of an entire generation — one that values individuality and freedom of expression above all else."
