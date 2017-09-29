Kardashian Fans Are Showing Their Loyalty In The Most Permanent Way

Kardashian fans are no joke. Millions tune in to watch the family drama unfold every season on KUWTK, cosmetics bearing Kylie's name sell out in minutes, and many even credit the sisters for the rise in lip procedures. The Kardashian empire isn't going anywhere anytime soon — and neither are those who live and breathe it. In fact, diehard fans are finding ways to show their loyalty in the most permanent way: with tattoos.
Ahead, check out the craziest ink people have gotten to pay tribute to the celebrity fam. Some are big, others are small, and some lucky ones have even inspired a tweet of approval from Kim herself. Us? We'll be sticking to our Kylie Lip Kits — color that only lasts the work day is enough for us.
Read More: