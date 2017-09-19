iOS 11 Rolls Out Today — Here Are Its Most Useful New Features

Update: September 19, 2017: iOS 11 is rolling out to everyone today. If you don't see a pop-up notification, head to Settings > General > Software Update to download Apple's latest.
This article was originally published on September 6, 2017.
It's hard to say what more exciting: A look at the new iPhone, which Apple is expected to announce at an event on September 12, or a finalized release date for iOS 11. Though iOS 11 has been available for anyone to try out in beta, it has yet to officially roll out.
If my hesitation sounds crazy — who wouldn't pick seeing the latest iPhone over its operating system? — consider some of the features packed in to iOS 11. There's everything from special texting effects to document and image scanning, to live photo upgrades and speedy language translations, to name a few. Plus, while the new iPhone is rumored to cost your entire paycheck and then some (seriously, $1000?), iOS 11 will be available for iPhone users to download for free.