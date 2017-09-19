Bounce, Loop, & More Crazy Photo Effects Available Now In iOS 11

Update: September 19, 2017: iOS 11 is rolling out to everyone today. If you don't see a pop-up notification, head to Settings > General > Software Update to download Apple's latest.
This article was originally published on September 7, 2017.
A lot can happen in three seconds: You can capture a laugh, a somersault, a masterful latte pour — all things that aren't always best represented by a still photo. On an iPhone, this is the magic of Apple's Live Photos, moving pictures that capture the action 1.5 seconds before and after you hit the shutter button.
With iOS 11, which will officially roll out this fall — the exact date will likely be announced next week — Apple is taking its Live Photos up a notch, with three new animated effects: Loop, Bounce, and Long Exposure. Previously, the editing tools for Live Photos were limited to cropping the recording or adding an Instagram-like filter.
It's important to note that while you can apply each of the three effects to any Live Photo you take, some work better than others. We took the beta version of iOS 11 for a spin at Refinery29's 29Rooms to see how each of the new tools work.
Ahead, a complete guide to using the new photo effects to their fullest. Read up now so you're prepped and ready when iOS 11 is finally released to the public, or head here to download the beta version and give these effects a try yourself.