Laverne Cox Stars In Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Campaign

In August, actress Laverne Cox (and proud Beyhive member) announced she was collaborating on a new project with Beyoncé herself. The Tweet was cryptic, but she said to expect more details on September 6. Well, on Wednesday, Cox finally revealed what the two of them have been up to: On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself wearing an Ivy Park sweatshirt, layered underneath a corset, with the caption: “It’s about being free. Listening and moving without judgement or limitation.”
Cox joins dancer Karen McDonald and models Grace Bol and Ralph Souffrant in Ivy Park’s fall/winter 2017 campaign. It is a reminder that strength comes in many forms. “The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness,” Beyoncé said in a press release, noting the idea is to think of beauty from a place of inclusivity and democracy. "True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”
As for the clothing, the collection boasts the usual activewear offerings (think hoodies and leggings) reworked with “an air of modern rebellion” — meaning deconstructed elements and asymmetry in rich hues of chili red, scarlet, deep teal, porcelain blue, and dusty pink.
See the collection in action as modeled by Cox and company below.
