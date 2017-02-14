Laverne Cox Meeting Beyoncé Is All Of Us

This finally happened. I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen I forgot to hold in my stomach and give you face. But I met #QueenBey y'all. #Grammys My new show @doubtcbs premieres Wednesday at 10pm only on #CBS

A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:14pm PST