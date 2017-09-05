Legally Blonde hit theaters all the way back in 2001 — but it still has legions of fans, more than a decade later. And apparently, we haven't learned nearly all of the behind-the-scenes gossip from the movie's set.
The Vampire Diaries star Matthew Davis, who played Warner in the movie, revealed in an interview with Australia's News.com.au that he actually had quite the crush on one of his costars during Legally Blonde's filming. Apparently, Warner had feelings for Vivian (Selma Blair) offscreen, too.
"I absolutely loved and adored Selma," Davis told the news outlet. "I developed a crush on her at the time, but she was with someone else — I think she was dating the guy from Rushmore [Jason Schwartzman] — but he was coming around, and I was kind of like, 'Who is this guy?'"
Advertisement
Davis also said that Blair was "the funniest person on set," thanks to her "dry, dark sense of humor."
It's not clear from the interview whether or not the Legally Blonde costars have stayed in touch since the movie, or whether Davis has met Schwartzman since then. It's safe to say Davis has moved on from his crush, though. But still, knowing his feelings for Vivian extended beyond the set add a whole new layer to the movie.
In the interview, Davis also revealed that he didn't exactly play it cool the first time he met Reese Witherspoon.
"I fanboyed out on her and embarrassed myself," he told the news outlet. "I felt starstruck by all this, because it happened so quickly, and I hadn't adjusted. I definitely wasn't cool. At the first table read, I just kept going on and on about how much I loved her work, fawning all over her."
To be fair to Davis, though, who wouldn't be thrilled to meet Reese Witherspoon?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement