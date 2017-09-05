Aerie’s New Bra Line Matches The “Real” You

The collection includes lightly-lined bras, boy briefs, and thongs that offer support and coverage, minus the excessive, bulky fabric. The idea is that each piece is “barely there,” making it super comfortable to wear. There are 11 shades available, ranging from pretty fall colors to nudes — the latter which were renamed with empowering words like energy, bold, honesty, confidence, inspiration, and strength. “We are so excited about the Real Me Collection because it goes beyond color—not only are we offering a beautiful palette that includes a wide range of nudes, but the amazing second-skin soft fabric of these bras lets you feel like your REAL self,” says Jennifer Foyle, Aerie's Global Brand President.