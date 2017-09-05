It's important to look at this from the perspective that matters — the children themselves, who should be able to wear a dress or wear a head-to-toe blue outfit regardless of what gender they were assigned at birth. And just because the clothes aren't label as "for boys," or "for girls," doesn't mean that if a girl wants to wear a dress, she will be unable to find one. We should all be so lucky to be able to shop without the pressures of a society that conflates gender identity with sexuality.